Clarksville Gas and Water Department to close facilities due to Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close all facilities and further limit customer service operations in a second round of efforts to lower the risk of spreading coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective at 8:00am Friday, March 20th, 2020, Clarksville Gas and Water Department will close the Madison Street administration and engineering lobby.

Customer service centers and the water and wastewater treatment plants were closed to the public on March 16th and will remain closed during the state of emergency declared by local, state and federal authorities.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s goal is to limit employee-to-employee and customer contact while continuing to safely provide essential utility services.

Limited customer service operations will be conducted from 8:00am to 4:30pm Tuesdays and Fridays for the following services:

New water and gas service connection and disconnection requests will be taken by phone, 931.645.7400, or email, *protected email* . A Clarksville Gas and Water Department customer service representative will call back to gather service request information and schedule a time for the service to be performed.

. A Clarksville Gas and Water Department customer service representative will call back to gather service request information and schedule a time for the service to be performed. Madison Street drive-through window service will be available only for contractor document drop off and pick up.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department will not turn off services on past due accounts while facilities are closed nor will late fees or penalties be applied to past due accounts for one month’s billing cycle.

However, customers are encouraged to pay their bills in a timely fashion or call 931.645.7400 or email *protected email* for assistance.

Here are customer bill payment options:

Pay online at www.clarksvillegw.com

Pay-by-phone 931.645.7400, follow voice prompts.

Pay by regular mail with the customer bill.

Deposit payment at drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street.

The inventory warehouse will be open from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday to Friday to receive shipments and 7:00am to 3:30pm Tuesday and Friday for contractor supply pickups.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for gas, water and sewer emergency calls. Customers are asked to maintain a six-foot safe distance barrier from the technician while work is performed at the customer’s residence or business.

The following routine operations will continue:

Meter reading and customer billing.

Service technicians will continue to perform new connections and disconnections and respond to gas, water and sewer emergency calls.

Accounts receivables and payables.

Important information about the coronavirus and other similar diseases may be viewed on the CDC’s website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/

