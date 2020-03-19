Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Schools Closed through May 1st

CMCSS School Students Return May 4th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) values the health and well-being of our students, staff, and families. CMCSS works throughout the year to promote healthy schools, and safety is our number one priority.

From March 30th through May 1st, school buildings will be closed and all athletics/activities (including practices) and before- and after-school programs and events will be canceled or postponed.

CMCSS’s current plan is for students to return to school on May 4th.

This date is subject to change depending on the recommendation of the CDC and Health Department officials.

