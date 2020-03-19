|
|
|
|
Clarksville Parking Commission votes to create curbside pickup parking in Downtown Clarksville
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission voted Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 to create six spots throughout Downtown Clarksville that will serve as curbside pickup for local businesses.
Two parking meters along Strawberry Alley and four meters in the 100 block of Franklin Street. two on each end of the block, are bagged to prevent long-term parking.
Signage is expected to be posted by Friday afternoon.
“We are diligently working with our downtown partners to ensure that we support them through this unprecedented time,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “While we continue to urge social distancing, we want to support our small businesses in every way possible. We will get through these challenges by coming together as a community.”
Mayor Pitts met recently with several owners of downtown restaurants to discuss challenges they face during the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency. Owners said they are urging customers to use websites and phones to place food orders and then drop by for curbside pickup.
The designated spaces will remain in place until further notice during the emergency.
