Clarksville Transit System suspends fare collections during Coronavirus Emergency
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will suspend fare collections for all riders to protect the health and safety of passengers and staff during the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.
“I believe it would be in the best interest of CTS passengers and employees and be in line with the transmission prevention guidelines to eliminate fare collections, especially cash transactions, at our Transit Center and onboard our buses,” CTS Director Paul Nelson said.
The no-fare collection policy will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency declared by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and the Clarksville City Council on March 18th, 2020.
The emergency is in effect through April 2nd, but can be extended as needed.
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, CTS encourages people to travel only when necessary and to practice social distancing while on buses, at the Transit Center and at bus stops.
