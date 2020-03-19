|
|
|
|
Loaves and Fishes makes Coronavirus Response Plan
Clarksville, TN – A business continuity plan was outlined by Loaves and Fishes to continue to support the food insecure in our community several weeks ago in preparation of the spread of COVID-19 (Cornoavirus) in our area. We are in contact with the Public Health Department and our government officials to meet the changing demands of COVID-19 (Cornoavirus) response
Dr. Rita Burnett, Director of Loaves and Fishes, said, “we cannot forget our primary mission which is to feed the hungry while protecting the health of our volunteers, staff and clients.”
The result was educating our neighbors about COVID-19 (Cornoavirus) and health practices last week.
Lunch services were adjusted to increase safety precautions for everyone in the food chain at the Loaves and Fishes.
On Sunday evening the plan was moved to the next level of safety precautions.
At this time and until further notice the following steps have been enacted
Our neighbors are counting on us for a meal, reassurance and information. Our goal is to continue to serve our community in this increased time of need.
|
|
