Severe Thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 4:22pm CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Dickson, moving northeast at 50 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
There will be a low-end severe weather threat after midnight for Clarksville-Montgomery County and portions of Middle Tennessee.
The main focus will be in our far northwest counties, but there is the chance for at least some strong storms as far east as Nashville through 7:00am.
Damaging straight line winds are the main threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Isolated strong storms may occur Friday morning and again in the afternoon along and south of I-40. Strong straight line winds will be the main concern.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
Archives
