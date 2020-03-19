Tennessee Athletics releases update to Coronavirus Information

Last updated: March 18th, 2020 | 8:52am CT

Knoxville, TN – As Tennessee Athletics and the UT Office of Emergency Management closely monitor coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, the health of our student-athletes, staff and campus community remains at the forefront of all decision making.

These are unique circumstances, and responsible and deliberate decisions are being made in consultation with public health authorities. Given the fluid nature of ongoing developments, we will share new, pertinent information as it becomes available.

The University of Tennessee has transitioned to online-only classes for the remainder of the spring semester, and all gathering activities, including commencement, have been canceled. Alternative plans for ways to celebrate spring graduates are being explored.



The Southeastern Conference on March 17th announced that all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).



SEC athletics programs had previously ceased practices, individual and team workouts at the end of the day on March 13th. Team meetings were to conclude no later than 5:00pm local time on March 16th.



Tennessee, along with all SEC member institutions, continues to provide student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer released the following statement on March 13th.

“The past several days have been filled with uncertainty and have presented unique and challenging circumstances. A growing public health crisis has led to difficult but necessary decisions. I personally am grateful for the courageous leadership of Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, UT Chancellor Plowman and the rest of our conference presidents, chancellors and ADs. Dialogue is ongoing. We are all in uncharted territory, and there is no manual to guide our decision making. However, we must continue act with abundant caution while prioritizing health and safety throughout our campuses and communities.



“I am heartbroken for our student-athletes who have poured their heart and soul into their training and now find themselves in a season of uncertainty. There are many lingering questions related to academics, eligibility, training schedules, housing and various other internal operations for which we do not yet have answers. But I am focused on actively engaging in the dialogue that is to come as we work to support our young men and women—highlighting their physical, mental and emotional wellness—to help them move forward.





Competitions and Tickets

Tennessee’s Chevrolet Orange & White Game, scheduled for April 18th, has been canceled.

The NCAA Rowing Championships, scheduled to be hosted by the University of Tennessee and take place in Oak Ridge from May 29-31, have been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets directly through AllVols.com or Tennessee Athletics will not need to request ticket refunds; those purchases will be automatically refunded in seven to 10 business days. Refunds will be issued to the original purchaser of record.

For those who paid for their tickets via check, a refund check will be sent from the university, which may take up to six weeks.

Baseball & Softball Season Tickets

A pro rata amount of the season-ticket amount for baseball and softball season tickets purchased directly through AllVols.com or Tennessee Athletics will be refunded in the form of the original payment.

Baseball & Softball Single-Game Tickets (including the USA Softball exhibition)

Single-game tickets for baseball and softball purchased directly through AllVols.com or Tennessee Athletics will be refunded in the form of the original payment.

Recruiting & Travel

For the health and safety of all involved, the SEC is prohibiting its coaches from conducting off-campus recruiting activities or hosting prospective student-athletes on official or unofficial campus visits at this time.

At the institutional level, effective March 10th, nonessential UT-related international and domestic travel outside the state of Tennessee was suspended.

Other Events

All third-party competitions, events and tours scheduled to take place at UT athletic facilities through April 15th are canceled. Events scheduled after that date will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis moving forward.

The Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic, originally scheduled for March 26th-28th, has been canceled. Coaches who pre-registered for the event will be refunded. In addition, Tennessee’s Pro Day, originally scheduled for March 26th, has been canceled.

