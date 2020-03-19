|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: NASA’s Spinoff Publication to feature examples of NASA Technology that make Life better on Earth Newer: Roxy Reads [From Home]… Tony Kushner’s “Angels In America”, March 21st »
Tennessee Athletics releases update to Coronavirus Information
Last updated: March 18th, 2020 | 8:52am CT
Knoxville, TN – As Tennessee Athletics and the UT Office of Emergency Management closely monitor coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, the health of our student-athletes, staff and campus community remains at the forefront of all decision making.
These are unique circumstances, and responsible and deliberate decisions are being made in consultation with public health authorities. Given the fluid nature of ongoing developments, we will share new, pertinent information as it becomes available.
The University of Tennessee has transitioned to online-only classes for the remainder of the spring semester, and all gathering activities, including commencement, have been canceled. Alternative plans for ways to celebrate spring graduates are being explored.
Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer released the following statement on March 13th.
“The past several days have been filled with uncertainty and have presented unique and challenging circumstances. A growing public health crisis has led to difficult but necessary decisions. I personally am grateful for the courageous leadership of Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, UT Chancellor Plowman and the rest of our conference presidents, chancellors and ADs. Dialogue is ongoing. We are all in uncharted territory, and there is no manual to guide our decision making. However, we must continue act with abundant caution while prioritizing health and safety throughout our campuses and communities.
“Please take care of yourselves and each other as we navigate the days to come together, prioritizing the greater good.”
Additional guidance and precautionary measures are available at the university’s COVID-19 page: https://www.utk.edu/coronavirus
Competitions and Tickets
Tennessee’s Chevrolet Orange & White Game, scheduled for April 18th, has been canceled.
The NCAA Rowing Championships, scheduled to be hosted by the University of Tennessee and take place in Oak Ridge from May 29-31, have been canceled.
Fans who purchased tickets directly through AllVols.com or Tennessee Athletics will not need to request ticket refunds; those purchases will be automatically refunded in seven to 10 business days. Refunds will be issued to the original purchaser of record.
For those who paid for their tickets via check, a refund check will be sent from the university, which may take up to six weeks.
Baseball & Softball Season Tickets
Baseball & Softball Single-Game Tickets (including the USA Softball exhibition)
Refunds have been processed for the March 16th Tennessee Baseball Luncheon and the 2020 Men’s SEC Basketball Tournament as well as all 2020 baseball and softball single-game tickets for games through April 15th.
For questions related to refunds or ticket purchases, please contact the Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office at 865.656.1200.
Recruiting & Travel
For the health and safety of all involved, the SEC is prohibiting its coaches from conducting off-campus recruiting activities or hosting prospective student-athletes on official or unofficial campus visits at this time.
At the institutional level, effective March 10th, nonessential UT-related international and domestic travel outside the state of Tennessee was suspended.
Other Events
All third-party competitions, events and tours scheduled to take place at UT athletic facilities through April 15th are canceled. Events scheduled after that date will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis moving forward.
The Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic, originally scheduled for March 26th-28th, has been canceled. Coaches who pre-registered for the event will be refunded. In addition, Tennessee’s Pro Day, originally scheduled for March 26th, has been canceled.
SectionsSports
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, Knoxville TN, NCAA, Phillip Fulmer, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Tennessee, Tennessee Athletics Department, University of Tennessee, UT
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed