Tennessee Department of Health confirms case of Coronavirus in Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – Today, Thursday, March 19th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County.
Two cases have been confirmed in Robertson County. One case in Cheatham County was confirmed yesterday.
In total, there are now 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Tennessee.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a total of 10,442 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have been 150 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus.
There are confirmed cases in all 50 states including District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
In Tennessee, the confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) is now at 154. This is up 56 cases from the 98 cases reported yesterday.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
