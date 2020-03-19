Tennessee Department of Health confirms case of Coronavirus in Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – Today, Thursday, March 19th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County.

Two cases have been confirmed in Robertson County. One case in Cheatham County was confirmed yesterday.

In total, there are now 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Tennessee.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a total of 10,442 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have been 150 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus.

There are confirmed cases in all 50 states including District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Tennessee, the confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) is now at 154. This is up 56 cases from the 98 cases reported yesterday.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Case Count Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson 75 Dyer 1 Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Montgomery 1 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 3 Williamson 30 Wilson 1 Residents of Other States/Countries 26 Unknown 1 Grand Total 154

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Related Stories

Sections

Topics