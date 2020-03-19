|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #3
Nashville, TN – Today, Thursday, March 19th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) relief.
Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) updates which can be found here.
Updates & Reminders
Support for Small Businesses
Yesterday, Governor Lee submitted a request to the Small Business Administration to officially pursue statewide relief opportunities for Tennessee small businesses. Tennessee nonprofit organizations can also pursue this assistance.
Medical Supply Capacity
Administration Actions for Targeted Relief
Executive Order 15
Today Governor Lee signed Executive Order 15 to relieve regulatory burdens and free up the Executive Branch to more effectively respond to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Tennessee. This executive order works to quickly boost our health care capacity, continue important consumer protections and provide enhanced customer service to our citizens during this pandemic.
The Executive Order accomplishes the below actions, among others:
Health Care Capacity
Customer Service Provisions – Department of Safety
Consumer Protection
Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 3/19)
For more information on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.
