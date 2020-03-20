CDE Lightband Coronavirus Update

Clarksville, TN – Based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guideline recommendations and the Clarksville Mayor’s directives, CDE Lightband will be temporarily closing their lobby. Effective Friday, March 20th, 2020, CDE will be redirecting our lobby traffic to the drive-thru to make payments during regular business hours.

Appointments will be available for equipment drop offs and any specific concerns that can not be addressed over the phone or our online chat.

CDE Lightband encourages customers to make payments and changes to their accounts online at www.cdelightband.com, by phone at 931.648.8151, online chat or click the link below for more options. Additionally, as previously communicated, CDE Lightband will not disconnect customers for nonpayment through April 30th.

This is intended to help those who are experiencing any financial hardships. All those who can, should continue to make payments in a timely manner to reduce bill accumulation.

Starting Monday, March 23rd, 2020, CDE will extend our drive-thru hours from 7:00am–7:00pm to be able to assist all customers while the lobby is closed. CDE’s mission is to always provide safe, affordable and reliable services to our community.

Thank you for your support as we aim to keep our employees, customers and community safe.

For more payment options, please visit: www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/pay-bill/

