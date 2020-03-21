Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Arby’s releases Coronavirus Update, Drive-Thru Only Open

March 21, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Arby'sAtlanta, GA – As we continue to navigate the impact and spread of COVID-19, Arby’s highest priority is protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees.

Our drive-thru remains open, and delivery options are available in select markets via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations. We are temporarily suspending dine-in service in the majority of our restaurants.

Jim Taylor, Arby's President

Jim Taylor, Arby’s President

We are all in this together.

Arby’s will continue to provide a clean and safe environment that delivers delicious, high quality food. Above all, we hope you stay safe and healthy.

For more information on how Arby’s is addressing coronavirus (COVID-19), visit Arbys.com.

Sincerely,
Jim Taylor
President, Arby’s


Sections

Business

Topics

, , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives