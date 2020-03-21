Arby’s releases Coronavirus Update, Drive-Thru Only Open

Atlanta, GA – As we continue to navigate the impact and spread of COVID-19, Arby’s highest priority is protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees.

Our drive-thru remains open, and delivery options are available in select markets via DoorDash or UberEats. Takeout may be available in select locations. We are temporarily suspending dine-in service in the majority of our restaurants.

We are all in this together.

Arby’s will continue to provide a clean and safe environment that delivers delicious, high quality food. Above all, we hope you stay safe and healthy.

For more information on how Arby’s is addressing coronavirus (COVID-19), visit Arbys.com.

Sincerely,

Jim Taylor

President, Arby’s

