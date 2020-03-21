Beachaven Vineyards & Winery releases Coronavirus Update on operating hours

Clarksville, TN – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery are making every effort to meet our customers’ needs during these trying times. For the safety of our customers, employees and community, Beachaven will be operating on limited hours, 12:00pm-5:00pm daily, effective immediately.

Beachaven Vineyards & Winery will be open for curbside pick up for phone and online orders only.

Our tasting room will be closed for tastings and tours until further notice. Beachaven hopes these actions will help to flatten the curve in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beachaven appreciates everyone’s continued support during this uncertain time. The health and safety of our community, customers and employees is our top priority.

You may pick up your order daily from 12:00pm-5:00pm. Please call us at 931.645.8867 when you arrive and we will bring your order to your vehicle. Please have your photo ID ready. If you prefer, your wine can be shipped directly to you. All shipping orders placed through March 31st will receive 50% off shipping costs. This discount will automatically apply to your shopping cart.

Beachaven Vineyards and Winery is located at 1100 Dunlop Lane, Clarksville, TN.

