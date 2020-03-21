|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 143 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced today, Saturday, March 21st, 2020, that there are 371 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 143 cases from Friday’s 228. Cases confirmed in Montgomery County remains at three.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Robertson County and Cheatham County remained at two. One additional case was reported in Dickson County bringing the total to three.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 140 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), up 39 from Friday’s 101.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 22,171 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 278 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
