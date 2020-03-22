AAA Limiting Access to Employees Only in All Tennessee Branch Offices

Nashville, TN – In order to protect our employees, members and our communities from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), beginning Wednesday, March 18th at 5:00pm, AAA – The Auto Club Group is suspending all physical access to our branch offices in Tennessee.

While our members, customers and the general public will not have access to our branch offices, AAA branch employees will still be available during normal business hours.

Members can continue to reach AAA and access our insurance, travel, banking and member services over the phone (see AAA.com/Branches for local phone numbers), through AAA.com or through our AAA Mobile® App.

Our AAA travel advisors will continue to work with customers and members to navigate the travel options that are evolving daily. To assist with the heavy volume of inquiries, AAA – The Auto Club Group has also established the COVID-19 Travel Help Center at AAA.com/TravelExpert as an alternate way for members and customer to request assistance.

We are still providing emergency road service throughout Tennessee. Our emergency road service technicians are cleaning their trucks frequently and we are coordinating rides for members who are sick. Members can call 800-AAA-HELP for emergency road service, request it online at AAA.com/Roadside, by texting “HELP” to 800.222.1134 or reach us through the AAA Mobile App.

“We are dedicated to protecting our employees, members and the community during these unprecedented times,” said Dan Schrock, Senior Vice President, Field Operations for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We will continue to serve our members and customers through other channels while maintaining a safe working environment for our employees and doing our part to contain the coronavirus.”

