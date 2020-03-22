|
|
|
AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average drops below $2.00 per gallon
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average is now less than $2.00 per gallon. Today’s state average of $1.97 is down 7 cents from Monday and 25 cents since March 1st, 2020 when the state average was $2.22.
“Even though the average price for gasoline in Tennessee has dropped to $1.97, many drivers are paying much less,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices are likely to remain low due to downward pressure from coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. This should translate to even more savings at the pump for motorists.”
Tennessee Gas Prices
State Metro Trends
Seven metro areas in Tennessee have seen double-digit decreases at the pump in the last week:
Tennessee Gas Prices
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|
