AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average drops below $2.00 per gallon

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average is now less than $2.00 per gallon. Today’s state average of $1.97 is down 7 cents from Monday and 25 cents since March 1st, 2020 when the state average was $2.22.

“Even though the average price for gasoline in Tennessee has dropped to $1.97, many drivers are paying much less,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices are likely to remain low due to downward pressure from coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. This should translate to even more savings at the pump for motorists.”

Tennessee Gas Prices

72% of Tennessee filling stations have sub-$2.00 gas prices

TN gas prices have declined for 22 consecutive days for a total discount of 27 cents per gallon

Today’s average of $1.97 is the cheapest Tennessee motorists have seen since January 2019 (when prices were also at $1.97)

State Metro Trends

Seven metro areas in Tennessee have seen double-digit decreases at the pump in the last week:

Memphis (22 cents)

Cleveland (17 cents)

Jackson (16 cents)

Chattanooga (13 cents)

Nashville (12 cents)

Clarksville (11 cents)

Knoxville (11 cents)

Tennessee Gas Prices

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Thursday Wednesday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $1.969 $1.996 $2.110 $2.208 $2.357 Chattanooga $1.885 $1.905 $2.012 $2.112 $2.271 Knoxville $2.004 $2.020 $2.109 $2.187 $2.373 Memphis $1.922 $1.975 $2.142 $2.228 $2.352 Nashville $2.024 $2.043 $2.139 $2.251 $2.380 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, banking, financial services, and travel offerings to over 13.5 million members across 13 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. Visit AAA on the Internet at AAA.com.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics