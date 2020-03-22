|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average drops below $2.00 per gallon Newer: Tennessee Department of Human Services begins In Person Services by Appointment Only, Monday »
Hopkinsville Community College reports possible Coronavirus case
Hopkinsville, KY – On Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) leadership was made aware that a college employee has received a presumptive positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to the Christian County Health Department, the test is categorized as presumptive due to the fact that the test was given at a new testing facility, which requires verification from the State.
HCC moved classes to all online instruction on March 13th, then announcing on March 17th that college would make the full transition to complete virtual services beginning Monday, March 23rd. Some college employees began the transition to remote work as early as March 19th.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, HCC’s maintenance department has increased their general cleaning practices, incorporating more potent cleaning products. In an abundance of caution, HCC will utilize an outside contractor to perform additional sanitizing.
Health and safety is HCC’s primary concern. College administrators have been in contact with the Christian County Health Department (CCHD) for advisement. CCHD will contact anyone who the employee identifies as having been in contact.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) resources can be found on the Christian County Health Department’s website www.christiancountyhd.com as well as the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s resource page at www.kycovid19.ky.gov
There is also a state coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline, 800.722.5725, operated by the healthcare professionals at the KY Poison Control Center who can provide advice and answer questions.
“As we go through this challenging time, our students, faculty, staff and I need the community’s support and patience. We are dealing with an unprecedented event and will do our best to keep everyone informed as we work through this fast-changing situation. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers, and know that we have the best intentions in everything we’re doing,” stated HCC President Dr. Alissa Young.
About Hopkinsville Community College (HCC)
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed