Tennessee Department of Human Services begins In Person Services by Appointment Only, Monday

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is taking immediate steps to ensure access to critical services and benefits for customers while protecting the health of employees and the public in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

After a careful analysis of foot traffic and the health and safety guidelines for coronavirus (COVID-19 provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health, the TDHS has decided to move to appointment only for in person services beginning Monday, March 23rd, 2020.

Local offices will have employees available to respond to questions or applications via telephone.

Customers can find the number to their local office by going on online www.tn.gov/content/tn/humanservices/for-families/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/office-locator-family-assistance.html

These changes will remain in effect indefinitely for offices in each Tennessee county until the coronavirus (COVID-19 state of emergency is reduced. No issuance of benefits will be impacted as a result of these office closures.

“The decision to close our offices to foot traffic was made with the health and safety of both our staff and customers in mind,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes.

“The Tennessee Department of Human Services has taken many steps to modernize our processes and make it easier for individuals who need our services to access them online. These efforts are essential to our work building a thriving Tennessee, and they will allow us to continue serving our customers during the coronavirus (COVID-19 emergency,” stated Barnes.

These TDHS services are always available online:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutritional assistance benefits to children and families, the elderly, the disabled, unemployed and working families. Apply for services online https://faonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/

Families First provides temporary cash assistance, transportation, child care assistance, educational supports, job training, employment activities, and other support services. Apply for services online https://faonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/

The Child Support program provides services that promote parental responsibility to meet the financial needs of children and their families. Apply for services online https://csonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/Home/Login. Payments can be made online https://tn.smartchildsupport.com/

Adult Protective Services investigates reports of abuse, neglect (including self-neglect) or financial exploitation of adults who are unable to protect themselves due to a physical or mental limitation. Call toll free 1.888.APS.TENN (1.888.277.8366) or report suspected abuse online https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov/

The Child Care Certificate Program provides child care financial assistance to families who are working or pursuing post-secondary education and who meet certain income eligibility requirements. Apply for Child Care Payment Assistance/Smart Steps online https://cconlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/Home/Login

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices

