|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: FDA Alerts Consumers About Unauthorized Fraudulent COVID-19 Test Kits Newer: AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average drops below $2.00 per gallon »
Vanderbilt University Medical Center reports second Death in Tennessee from Coronavirus
Nashville, TN – On Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, a second person in Tennessee has died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) according to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center statement.
The statement says the patient was from an adjacent county and had underlying medical conditions. There was no additional information released about the patient.
The first coronavirus (COVID-19) death in Tennessee was a 73-year-old resident of Davidson County who had preexisting health conditions.
Today, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that there are now 505 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 143 cases from Saturday’s 371.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 32,644 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 402 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Sunday afternoon at 4:45pm CT.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
SectionsNews
TopicsCDC, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Death, John Hopkins University, Nashville, Nashville TN, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed