Americans need help Now, Democrats must stop Blocking It
Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump is marshaling every resource at America’s disposal to fight against the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He’s grateful to our nation’s local leaders, doctors, nurses, law enforcement, and first responders who are waging this battle on the ground.
President Donald Trump told Congress to send him a bill that protects our economy, your job, your retirement savings, and your family’s future from this global pandemic.
Democrats are blocking it. Their donor wish list comes before helping you.
Senate Republicans are ready to send a relief bill to the President’s desk. Instead of joining them, Democrats voted it down. Their leaders are demanding a litany of partisan line items that have nothing to do with fighting the Coronavirus or saving our economy.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should have to answer to every American: Why have they prioritized these partisan issues over help for working families of every background?
And the list goes on and on—for 1,119 pages in Speaker Pelosi’s bill, to be exact.
Now is no time for partisan politics or to exploit a serious crisis for political gain. Now is the time to finish good-faith negotiations that deliver economic and healthcare support to working Americans.
As our citizens step up and do their part, it’s time for career politicians in Washington to do the same. No more delays.
