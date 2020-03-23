Americans need help Now, Democrats must stop Blocking It

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump is marshaling every resource at America’s disposal to fight against the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He’s grateful to our nation’s local leaders, doctors, nurses, law enforcement, and first responders who are waging this battle on the ground.



They need all the help they can get—and so do American workers and businesses. Every American family deserves immediate relief and certainty in this difficult time.

Audits of election results (yes, seriously)

Airline carbon emissions

Corporate diversity requirements

Collective bargaining for Federal workers

Expansion of wind/solar credits

And the list goes on and on—for 1,119 pages in Speaker Pelosi’s bill, to be exact.



With these demands, Democrats in Congress aren’t trying to rescue our country. They aren’t trying to rescue our economy. They’re trying to rescue their partisan agenda—and they’re willing to hold America hostage to do it.



As one senior Democrat reportedly put it: This relief bill is “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Now is no time for partisan politics or to exploit a serious crisis for political gain. Now is the time to finish good-faith negotiations that deliver economic and healthcare support to working Americans.





As our citizens step up and do their part, it’s time for career politicians in Washington to do the same. No more delays.



The clock is ticking. The hour for action is here. Our country deserves it.



“Is That What We’ve Come To?” asks Sen. Susan Collins



Must Read: “Here is the Far-Left Wish List Nancy Pelosi Just Blew Everything Up For”

