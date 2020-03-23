|
City of Clarksville reports more work planned on Downtown Parking Lot
Clarksville, TN – On Monday, March 23rd, 2020 the City of Clarksville announced repair work will continue this week on the Cumberland Plaza parking lot on Second Street across from the Montgomery County Courts Complex.
The work will require the surface lot and one entrance to the garage to be closed Monday afternoon and remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Reserved parking customers who use the garage will need to enter and exit from the Commerce Street entrance.
Pride Concrete, the contractor, recently added another accessible parking space and resurfaced an existing accessible space in the lot. While the equipment is onsite, the City decided to move ahead with some much-needed repairs to the surface lot.
The lot and garage are expected to be back to normal on Thursday except for the two resurfaced accessible spaces, which will remain closed for another week to allow the concrete to cure.
The two spaces, which will be side-by-side and near the crosswalk to the courts complex, will be fully compatible with Americans with Disabilities Acts guidelines, have improved surfaces and be marked to indicate van accessibility.
