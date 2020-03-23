|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee setups COVID-19 Unified Command Newer: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #4 »
Clarksville-Montgomery County Mayors issue orders Limiting Activity
Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts announced Monday coordinated executive orders directing residents in Clarksville-Montgomery County to limit the size of social gatherings and restrict certain business operations.
The orders declare a Civil Emergency, expanding actions taken earlier by both mayors to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by limiting gatherings and in-person contact.
“Many of you have already closed or altered your businesses to support these actions, and we are very grateful,” the mayors said in a joint statement. “This is an extremely difficult time for our County and City, especially for the business community. We are taking these steps because the sooner we stop the spread of the coronavirus, the sooner we can all get back to business.”
Mayor Durrett issued his order Monday afternoon, as did Mayor Pitts after it was approved by the Clarksville City Council. The orders take effect at 12:01am on Wednesday, March 25th, and shall remain in effect until 12:01am on April 1st, 2020, at which time the orders can be extended in seven day increments.
Here is an overview of the coordinated orders, which incorporate all of the provisions of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders 16 and 17, which he issued Sunday, March 22nd.
In some cases, the local executives add provisions beyond what Governor Lee ordered:
The orders, also in line with Governor Lee’s order, pursue additional measures to keep vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions safe.
The mayors’ orders also direct City and County department heads to be proactive and are authorized to take any lawful action pertaining to their departments to effect and enforce the provisions of the orders for the purpose of preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
Both mayors’ orders stress that the restrictions do not apply to critical infrastructure as defined by Homeland Security — industries such as healthcare services, pharmaceutical, food supply, utilities, information technology and public safety.
In related decisions apart from the formal orders, County and City park open spaces will remain open, while facilities such as recreation centers are closed. Citizens using such public open spaces should adhere to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on social distancing and hand hygiene, remaining 6 feet apart.
For information on the state and national response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and updates on working together to reduce infections, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
Montgomery County executive order: www.mocogovtn.org/storage/departments/government/covid19/eo2.pdf
City of Clarksville executive order: www.cityofclarksville.com/DocumentCenter/View/4599/City-Mayoral-Executive-Order-02
Tennessee Governor Lee’s orders: https://sos.tn.gov/products/division-publications/executive-orders-governor-bill-lee
SectionsNews
TopicsBars, Bill Lee, CDC, City of Clarksville, Civil Emergency, Clarksville, Clarksville City Council, Clarksville Mayor, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Jim Durrett, Joe Pitts, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Mayor, pandemic, restaurants, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Governor, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed