Congress unable to pass Coronavirus Stimulus Plan to Give Cash to Families

Washington, D.C. – “Congress was unable to reach an agreement Sunday on a $1 trillion-plus stimulus package that gives cash to families and keeps small businesses afloat during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” Tom Howell Jr. writes in The Washington Times.



“This national crisis is not going to wait around if Congress slips back into conventional politics or haggles endlessly over the finer points,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

“Many procedures are urgent and must be done even in the midst of a global pandemic.” But elective procedures, which are often scheduled weeks in advance and can be postponed without causing great harm, are different. “Until we can flatten the coronavirus (COVID-19) curve in the United States—please consider delaying your elective procedures,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams writes in USA Today.

“President Donald Trump has promised to unite the full force of the federal government with the full power of American enterprise to respond to the China Wuhan virus—and the response from the private sector has been overwhelming.” Businesses and manufacturers across America are stepping up to help confront the Coronavirus crisis, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro writes in Fox News.

This weekend, CNN argued that the global virus pandemic is not the fault of the Chinese Communist Party, but rather of “‘human activity.’ The big winner in this bizarre way of telling the story is China, which is launching a furious disinformation campaign to distance itself from blame for the pandemic,” David Marcus writes in The Federalist.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics