Tennessee Department of Health reports 110 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has announced that there are now 615 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as on Monday, March 23rd, 2020. That is up 110 cases from Sunday’s 505. Montgomery County confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) remains at three.
There has been three more confirmed case of coronavirus in Robertson County bringing the total to six. Cases confirmed in Cheatham County is still at four.
Another case was reported in Dickson County bringing the total to five.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 164 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 41,708 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 573 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
