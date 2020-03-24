|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Blanchfield Army Community Hospital implements additional Safety Measures for Beneficiaries
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Executes Emergency Order to Change County Operational Times
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has implemented Emergency Order # 3 pursuant to the authority in TCA 58-8-104 to change working hours for Montgomery County employees from 7:30am to 5:30pm Monday through Thursday effective Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 12:01am.
Drive-up services will close to the public at 5:00pm to provide time for close of business transactions.
With exception to emergency medical services, all county offices will be closed on Fridays until further notice. County employees will maintain week on, week off shifts with a percentage of employees from each department working at home to continue minimal contact and allow for social distancing.
Emergency Order # 3 contains the following information:
“The decision to close our offices on Fridays provides us with additional time for deep and thorough cleaning between shifts. It is our priority to keep our citizens, including county public servants, as safe and well as possible,” said Mayor Durrett.
Because the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is fluid, please continue to seek information on the county web site, Montgomery County Government social media and local media for updates. Montgomery County Government offers many services online on each department page through the government tab.
Please continue to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as we work through this health crisis.
Additional information is available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
SectionsNews
TopicsCDC, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Jim Durrett, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Mayor, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed