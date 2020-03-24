Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Executes Emergency Order to Change County Operational Times

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has implemented Emergency Order # 3 pursuant to the authority in TCA 58-8-104 to change working hours for Montgomery County employees from 7:30am to 5:30pm Monday through Thursday effective Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 12:01am.

Drive-up services will close to the public at 5:00pm to provide time for close of business transactions.

With exception to emergency medical services, all county offices will be closed on Fridays until further notice. County employees will maintain week on, week off shifts with a percentage of employees from each department working at home to continue minimal contact and allow for social distancing.

Emergency Order # 3 contains the following information:

Emergency Order #1 of March 17th, 2020, and Emergency Order #2 of March 23rd, 2020, are adopted herein and extended as the law may allow. Four (4) day “work week” for Montgomery County Employees: a) All county offices will be limited to a 4-day work week consisting of Monday-Thursday, beginning March 30, 2020. All office hours will be from 7:30am to 5:30pm; and b) All First Responders, Emergency Service workers and support staff will continue to operate on their respective schedules; and c) In keeping with FLSA, all employees will be given a lunch break or break within a 6-hour time period and breaks during the day. This Order shall be effective and enforceable at 12:01am Central Daylight Time, on March 25th, 2020, and shall remain in effect until the passing of seven (7) days, at which time the same will be extended, amended or otherwise addressed. This Order shall be effective upon issuance, as it is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.

“The decision to close our offices on Fridays provides us with additional time for deep and thorough cleaning between shifts. It is our priority to keep our citizens, including county public servants, as safe and well as possible,” said Mayor Durrett.

Because the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation is fluid, please continue to seek information on the county web site, Montgomery County Government social media and local media for updates. Montgomery County Government offers many services online on each department page through the government tab.

Please continue to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as we work through this health crisis.

Additional information is available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

