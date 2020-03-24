Representative Mark Green Blasts Nancy Pelosi for Attempting to Ram Through Radical Socialist Agenda with Coronavirus Aid Package

Washington, D.C. – Today, Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, Representative Mark Green blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) for using the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis as an excuse to ram a radical leftist agenda through Congress by tying it to much-needed aid for American families and small businesses.

Representative Green said, “Pelosi and the House Democrats are shamelessly abusing this crisis to remake America in the image of their socialist agenda, knowing full well they failed with impeachment to stifle the voice of the American people.”

“They are holding relief hostage by making it contingent on Green New Deal legislation and eliminating essential resources for our Border Patrol agents, stuffing this bill with socialist wish-list items that would never pass unless tied to essential relief for American families and small businesses,” stated Representative Green.

“Pelosi’s bill is chock-full of sweetheart union deals and bailouts for Big Labor, and it destroys election integrity by implementing same-day voter registration and nationalizing federal elections,” Green continued. “Any true economic relief the bill offers would be made fruitless by these add-ons.”

Here are just a few examples:

A $1 billion “cash for clunkers” airplane program; $20 billion to bail out the U.S. Postal Service; $200 million on research for renewable jet fuel; and $35 million for the Kennedy Center.

This legislative blackmail routine is just another page from the partisan playbook that brought us the impeachment circus, with even farther-reaching effects. Facing likely defeat in November, this is their last stand.”

