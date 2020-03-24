Tennessee Department of Education Penny Schwinn’s statement on Governor’s Recommendation to Extend School Closures

Nashville, TN – Today, Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Governor Bill Lee’s announcement recommending school districts remain closed through April 24th:

“This is an unprecedented time for our country and state and we thank Governor Lee for his leadership in protecting the health and wellbeing of Tennessee’s students and teachers. We know school closures represent a significant disruption for families and students and the recommendation to extend them has not been considered lightly.”

“The Department of Education team will continue to work closely with our districts as they serve students and families during this time. We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our district leaders as they make the necessary decisions to ensure students can continue to access critical meal and other services, as well as receive high-quality academic instruction while they are out of school.”

“Even in the midst of these challenges, we have seen an incredible outpouring from districts, schools, and teachers going above and beyond to ensure students continue to have access to food and have the supports they need to continue learning. This is a huge testament to our resilience as a state and the dedication of our educators and leaders.”

The Tennessee Department of Education will continually update guidance to school districts posted on our website: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html

