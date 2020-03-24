Tennessee Department of Health announces 52 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that there are now 667 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is an increase of 52 cases from Monday’s 615. Three more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Montgomery County bringing the total to six.

There has been six more confirmed case of coronavirus in Robertson County bringing the total to twelve. Another case has been confirmed in Cheatham County bringing the total to five.

The number of confirmed cases in Dickson County remains at five.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 183 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 50,206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 606 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Total Cases Anderson County 1 Blount County 3 Bradley County 2 Campbell County 2 Carroll County 3 Cheatham County 5 Chester County 1 Claiborne County 1 Cocke County 1 Cumberland County 3 Davidson County 183 Dekalb County 1 Dickson County 5 Dyer County 2 Fayette County 2 Franklin County 1 Gibson County 2 Greene County 5 Grundy County 1 Hamblen County 2 Hamilton County 8 Hardin County 1 Houston County 1 Jefferson County 4 Knox County 15 Lincoln County 1 Loudon County 2 Madison County 1 Marion County 1 Maury County 6 McMinn County 2 Monroe County 2 Montgomery County 6 Overton County 1 Perry County 1 Putnam County 8 Roane County 1 Robertson County 12 Rutherford County 13 Scott County 1 Sevier County 2 Shelby County 99 Sullivan County 2 Sumner County 34 Tipton County 6 Washington County 7 Williamson County 64 Wilson County 7 Out of TN 95 Pending 38 Grand Total 667

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

