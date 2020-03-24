|
Tennessee Department of Health announces 52 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that there are now 667 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is an increase of 52 cases from Monday’s 615. Three more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Montgomery County bringing the total to six.
There has been six more confirmed case of coronavirus in Robertson County bringing the total to twelve. Another case has been confirmed in Cheatham County bringing the total to five.
The number of confirmed cases in Dickson County remains at five.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 183 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 50,206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 606 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
