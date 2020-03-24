|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #5
Nashville, TN – Today, Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts around coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.
Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live each day this week at 3:00pm CDT here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to coronavirus (COVID-19) updates which can be found here.
Key Updates
National Guard Mobilization
Governor Lee has mobilized the National Guard to assist with expanded testing efforts. 250 personnel, including 150 medical personnel, are preparing to assist 35 remote assessment facilities in rural areas.
State Employee Workforce
State employees who are currently working from home within the Alternative Workplace Solutions program (AWS) should remain working from home until April 24th.
School Closures and Educational Resources
Administration Actions
Franchise & Excise Tax Deadline Extended
The filing deadline for franchise and excise taxes has been delayed until July 15th, 2020. Taxpayers will have until July 15th to file returns and make any payments, including quarterly estimated payments, originally due in April. Additional information can be found here.
Real ID and Emissions Testing
Utilities
The Attorney General, in consultation with the Lee Administration, has filed an emergency petition asking the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to prohibit utilities from disconnecting service for non-payment during the state of emergency. More information can be found here.
Insurance Premiums
Governor Lee has directed the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to issue guidance to insurance providers requesting as much flexibility as possible for employers and individuals during this crisis. Additional information can be found here.
Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 3/24)
For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.
