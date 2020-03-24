Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #5

Nashville, TN – Today, Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts around coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live each day this week at 3:00pm CDT here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to coronavirus (COVID-19) updates which can be found here.

Key Updates

National Guard Mobilization

Governor Lee has mobilized the National Guard to assist with expanded testing efforts. 250 personnel, including 150 medical personnel, are preparing to assist 35 remote assessment facilities in rural areas.

State Employee Workforce

State employees who are currently working from home within the Alternative Workplace Solutions program (AWS) should remain working from home until April 24th.

School Closures and Educational Resources

Governor Lee extended statewide school closure to April 24th, 2020.

The Tennessee Department of Education has secured a partnership with PBS to offer instructional content on television while students are at home.

Administration Actions

Franchise & Excise Tax Deadline Extended

The filing deadline for franchise and excise taxes has been delayed until July 15th, 2020. Taxpayers will have until July 15th to file returns and make any payments, including quarterly estimated payments, originally due in April. Additional information can be found here.

Real ID and Emissions Testing

Drivers Services has suspended issuing REAL ID through May 18th, 2020 as the federal government waived the deadline for REAL ID.

Emissions testing requirements have also been waived through May 18th, 2020.

Additional information can be found in the governor’s executive order here.

Utilities

The Attorney General, in consultation with the Lee Administration, has filed an emergency petition asking the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to prohibit utilities from disconnecting service for non-payment during the state of emergency. More information can be found here.

Insurance Premiums

Governor Lee has directed the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to issue guidance to insurance providers requesting as much flexibility as possible for employers and individuals during this crisis. Additional information can be found here.

Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 3/24)

Testing Location Total COVID-19 Tests Completed Number Negative Number Positive TN State Public Health Laboratory 1031 955 76 All other commercial and private laboratories 10113 10477 591 Total positives in TN 667

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics