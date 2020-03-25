101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell Transition to Health Protection Condition Charlie

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – In line with directives from the Department of the Army, Fort Campbell has upgraded the installation’s Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) to level Charlie.

There are not yet any confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Fort Campbell, but there are more than 200 tests pending. Leaders have taken these actions out of an abundance of caution, at the direction of the Army, and to mirror the efforts of civilian partners as they work together to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In terms of personal impact, the upgrade to HPCON level Charlie will not significantly differ from the modifications announced March 24th during the installation’s virtual town hall meeting.

Fort Campbell will continue proactive measures to safeguard Soldiers, Families, and the surrounding community.

These measures include limiting manning to mission essential personnel; modifying restaurant services to to-go posture; modifying dining facilities to grab-and-go posture; limiting childcare facilities to mission-essential clients; and other efforts.

The 531st Hospital Center is deploying to New York state to support the nation and New York’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Additionally, elements of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team remain focused on pre-deployment readiness tasks in response to any potential emerging requirements to reinforce the ongoing Southwest Border Mission.

This is a dynamic situation and continued changes should be expected. All members of the Fort Campbell community are encouraged to follow and submit questions to the public affairs staff at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/covid-19 and to follow the installation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell/ for the latest updates.

