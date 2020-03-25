Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 25th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of March 25th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Einstein is a handsome young male shepherd/Labrador retriever mix with a beautiful coat and mesmerizing eyes. This sweet boy will sit next to you and watch you, waiting patiently until he receives attention.

Mike is an adult male domestic short hair with beautiful markings. This laid-back kitty loves people and would make a wonderful companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Mochi is a 1-year-old, spayed female domestic short hair. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Mochi is a very playful girl who would love a patient cat as a friend. She is not shy about making her needs known. Mochi is a super friendly cuddly cat who will add a lot of fun and love to your family. She may do best in a home with older children.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Snickers is a dark tortoiseshell female cat. She is a friendly girl who loves to be petted and will roll over in delight. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained.

Find her through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Chester is a handsome adult, neutered male domestic short hair. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Chester is a love bug. He wants to be on or beside you all the time. He loves to cuddle up with you to go to sleep but he does not like being picked up or held.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Tucker is a handsome 5-year-old, 25-pound, neutered male Feist mix. He is full of life and energy. Tucker is a very loving boy who enjoys cuddling with his humans.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lacey is a beautiful 2-year-old, spayed female husky mix. She is vetted, house and crate trained. Lacey gets along well with children, cats and other dogs. She is very loving and playful and would make a great companion.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Squirt is a 3-month-old male pit bull terrier mix. This puppy enjoys playing with other puppies and dogs. He is doing great with his house training and knows how to use a doggie door. Squirt gets along well with children.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is an almost 2-year-old, neutered male American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

