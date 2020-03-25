|
Representative Mark Green to Address Coronavirus Outbreak, Congress’ Response in Thursday Facebook Live Town Hall Meeting
Washington, D.C. – This morning, Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, Representative Mark Green announced that he will host a town hall meeting over Facebook Live to address the continued challenges of the coronavirus outbreak and update members of the District on actions they can take to protect their families, businesses and communities.
Representative Green said, “The spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has raised a lot of important questions for us as Americans.”
“While it has been incredibly disappointing that the Democrat leadership in the House has used this as an opportunity to cram through their legislative wish list, I am confident we will get supportive legislation passed soon,” stated Representative Green. “Many Americans are in an economic lurch because of the widespread business shutdowns to control the virus, and most legislators get it and we will soon pass a bill.”
“It is important for businesses, independent contractors, workers and all Tennesseans to fully understand the impending legislation,” Representative Green continued. “Join me for a Facebook Live Town Hall Meeting on Thursday at 5:00pm CT/6:00pm ET, to answer your questions about COVID-19. We will discuss Congress’ response to the pandemic and what we as Americans should be doing going forward.”
