|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 25th, 2020 Newer: Representative Mark Green to Address Coronavirus Outbreak, Congress’ Response in Thursday Facebook Live Town Hall Meeting »
Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Issues Interim Guidance Relative to COVID-19 Pandemic
Nashville, TN – As Tennessee continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions is issuing this interim guidance to all non-depository financial institutions and individuals licensed or registered with the Compliance Division.
In general, please be reminded that business continuity plans (BCPs) should address the threat of pandemic outbreak and the potential impact on the delivery of financial services.
Unlike business continuity planning, pandemic planning is much more difficult to determine because of the anticipated difference in scale and duration. The most significant challenge from a severe pandemic event will likely be staffing shortages due to absenteeism.
Additionally, open communication with third parties, especially critical service providers, is an important aspect of pandemic planning. Management should have action plans for triggering events, communicate to employees, mitigate risks, and ensure sufficient internal and external capacity is available where needed. Preparation is key in a pandemic event so the need for periodically updating and exercising your plan is crucial for success.
The Department regulates numerous consumer credit licensees and registrants who are required to have a license or certificate of registration for each location from which business is conducted. Specific to all non-depository companies, branches, and individuals licensed or registered by the Department’s Compliance Division, this Interim Guidance is intended to facilitate the ability of licensees and registrants to take precautions deemed necessary to avoid the risk of exposure to or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Licensees and registrants will continue to be responsible for supervising their employees and for conducting business in a compliant manner. The Department recognizes that some employees may be asked to work remotely from their residence to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
In such cases, the Department will recognize the decision made by the company to temporarily modify work assignments in order to reduce the risk of exposure to or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) during this state of emergency. Members of the public should not travel to an employee’s residence to conduct business.
The following best practices are recommended by the Department for employees working remotely in order to ensure that data and information security is maintained:
This Interim Guidance is currently effective until further notice, and is subject to change as circumstances warrant.
The Department continues to work with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and other state agencies to best address this ongoing situation. The Department is also working with other state and federal regulators and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors to implement appropriate actions to ensure the safety and soundness of the Tennessee financial institution community and all stakeholders.
In the meantime, any questions or concerns may be directed to the Department’s Compliance Division by telephone, at 615.253.6714, or by e-mail, at
Interim Guidance-Non-Depository Institutions, Branches and Individuals
SectionsBusiness
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, Nashville, Nashville TN, pandemic, Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions, Virtual Private Network, VPN
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed