|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell dependent tests positive for Coronavirus Newer: 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell commander Maj. Gen. Brian Winski reviews BACH’s Coronavirus response preparations »
531st Hospital Center deploys to New York in Coronavirus response
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff
Fort Campbell, KY – The 531st Hospital Center, based at Fort Campbell, deployed today to New York as part of the U.S. Army’s support to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
The 531st provides a wide array of medical capability including emergency medicine and surgical capability.
They are well trained, well led, and well equipped, and the 300 plus Soldiers that make up the unit are absolute professionals.
They will make a significant positive impact for New York and the Nation during this mission.
SectionsNews
Topics531st Hospital Center, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Fort Campbell, Fort Campbell KY, New York, U.S. Army
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed