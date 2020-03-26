Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


531st Hospital Center deploys to New York in Coronavirus response

March 26, 2020 | Print This Post
 

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

531st Hospital Center - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 531st Hospital Center, based at Fort Campbell, deployed today to New York as part of the U.S. Army’s support to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The 531st provides a wide array of medical capability including emergency medicine and surgical capability.

They are well trained, well led, and well equipped, and the 300 plus Soldiers that make up the unit are absolute professionals.

They will make a significant positive impact for New York and the Nation during this mission.

