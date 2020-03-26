America marshals all its resources to fight the Coronavirus

Washington, D.C. – Last night, the Senate unanimously passed a $2.2 trillion emergency deal—the largest economic relief package in our nation’s history. “96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

The American people have heroically joined forces and stepped up to help defeat the Coronavirus. But this outbreak has left American workers and small business owners in immediate need of financial relief.

The CARES Act, as it’s called, will provide just that:

$1,200 direct payments to middle-class Americans, plus $500.00 for each child—a total of $3,400 for a family of four

$100 billion in direct support to our hospital systems, first responders, and health care workers

$370+ billion to small business owners to keep employees on the payroll

Delays federal student loan payments for the next 6 months

“As we fight to protect American lives, we’re also protecting American livelihoods,” the President said during yesterday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing. “I encourage the House to pass this vital legislation and send the bill to my desk for signature. Without delay, I will sign it immediately.”



Vice President Mike Pence: American companies are stepping up to supply medical equipment!



The Coronavirus has put both America and the entire world through an unprecedented medical crisis. But from the beginning of the outbreak, President Trump took clear and decisive action, immediately putting life-saving travel restrictions in place and forging a partnership between the Federal government and private sector to take on this challenge together.



Today, those efforts continued as the President participated in a video teleconference with fellow G20 leaders to address global needs. Later, he and Vice President Mike Pence held another teleconference with our nation’s Governors to continue supporting local response efforts.



President Donald Trump: The more aggressively we commit to social distancing, the sooner we can return to normal.



Dr. Birx: “When you are protecting yourself, you are protecting others.”

