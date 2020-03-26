|
Clarksville City Court extends In-Person Activity Ban
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Court has suspended all in-person judicial proceedings through April 30th, 2020 in line with an updated order by the Tennessee Supreme Court.
On March 13th, Chief Justice Jeff Bivins declared a state of emergency for the judicial branch and suspended all in-person activity until March 30th because of the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, Bivins extended the ban to April 30th.
His updated order says all Tennessee courts will remain open during the outbreak, but they must suspend all in-person judicial proceedings. It applies to state and local Tennessee courts, including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile, and municipal courts.
Clarksville City Court remains open to answer questions and reset court dates. The traffic schools have been canceled until further notice, but court dates will be extended upon request of people who wish to attend traffic school. Reach the court at 931.648.4604 or by email at
