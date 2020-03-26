Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water Outage Planned on Section of Rossview Road

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, March 27th, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage at 10:00pm on a section of Rossview Road from Old Russellville Pike to Warfield Boulevard for water main leak repair.

The water outage and low water pressure will also affect Earl Slate Road and the Eastwood Park Subdivision including Silver Leaf Drive, Mossy Oak Circle and Cobb Meadow Lane.

Utility construction workers will also close Rossview Road to through traffic from Bellamy Lane to Warfield Boulevard. Motorists should slow down and be alert to flaggers when approaching the work zone.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Friday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

