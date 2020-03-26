|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Lamar Alexander says “Sweeping Relief” On Its Way to Keep Paychecks Coming For Workers, Relieve Financial Burdens For Americans Hurt by Coronavirus Newer: Austin Peay State University GIS Center leads statewide effort to produce face shields to combat Coronavirus »
Clarksville Police monitor compliance with Executive Orders
Three bars found violating restrictions quickly comply
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police have begun enforcing the state and local executive orders prohibiting customers from gathering inside restaurants, bars, nightclubs and similar food establishments.
The orders expand earlier measures designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by limiting gatherings and in-person contact.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued an order March 22nd that stipulates such businesses may be open only for drive-through, pickup, carry out or delivery of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages. Customers are prohibited from gathering for service inside these types of businesses.
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett issued similar local orders that took effect at 12:01am Wednesday, March 25th.
CPD officers paid visits Tuesday night to three bars inside the City Limits that were serving groups of customers.
“The bar owners and staff were informed of the details of the orders, and they were receptive and complied quickly”, said Jim Knoll, Clarksville Police spokesman. “This is a community health and safety effort, and we recognize there will be some early confusion. But we want the businesses to know that these are serious orders and law enforcement is actively monitoring compliance.”
Here is a summary of recent Executive and Emergency Orders from the Governor and Clarksville-Montgomery County Mayors:
Links To The Orders
SectionsNews
TopicsBars, Bill Lee, CDC, Clarksville, Clarksville Mayor, Clarksville Police, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, CPD, Jim Durrett, Jim Knoll, Joe Pitts, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Mayor, Movie Theater, pandemic, restaurants, Tennessee Governor, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed