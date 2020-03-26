F&M Bank Hires James Church

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank recently announced the hiring of James Church as VP/Commercial Lender. He will be working at the F&M Bank facility off Tiny Town Road.

“James adds a comprehensive skill set in lending and business banking. His expertise and enthusiastic approach to customer service will enhance our increasing focus on assisting area businesses.” said Sammy Stuard, F&M Bank President/CEO.

With an impressive record of awards and professional accomplishments, James has held several positions in financial services industry for more than 14+ years.

He has Mortgage Background, Consumer Banking and Business Banking, and owns a few businesses himself.

He currently serves on an Advisory Board for Austin Peay State University for Tennessee Small Business Development Center.

For more information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1 billion and operates 18 full-service banking offices in Montgomery County, Stewart County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Wilson County, Rutherford County, Putnam, Williamson County and Dickson County. In addition, it operates mortgage-only offices in Rutherford County (Murfreesboro), Williamson County (Brentwood) and Davidson County (Green Hills) counties.

