Tennessee Department of Health reports new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee rises 173
Nashville, TN – Today, Thursday, March 26th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are now 957 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19. That is an increase of 173 cases from Wednesday’s 784. Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County remains at six.
There have been five more confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty. No new cases have been reported in Cheatham County, the total there remains at seven.
Dickson County has two more confirmed cases bring the total to seven. There have been two reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 203 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 76,514 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 1,093 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
