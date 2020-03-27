Austin Peay State University alumni artist Khari Turner ‘creating as much as I can’ at Columbia during Coronavirus Outbreak

Clarksville, TN – Emerging artist Khari Turner – who graduated from Austin Peay State University (APSU) last spring – is in his first year of graduate school at Columbia University.

Like Austin Peay State University’s students, Turner is adjusting to online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic; Columbia’s virtual instruction began Thursday, March 26th.

We checked in with Turner to ask him how he’s evolving and coping in New York City while pursuing a Master of Fine Art. We also asked him about his painting that graces the Zone 3 literary journal’s spring 2020 cover.

What are you up to at Columbia?

I’m focused on learning as much as possible and meeting new and creative people. Being in New York, there are so many people and resources, that I’m actively trying to place myself in conversations with these people to make art my full-time job. I have come a long way to get there, and Columbia has helped me develop my visual language to prepare me for the opportunities it can bring me later.

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your studies and work?

With the pandemic going on now, though, the biggest thing I am working on at Columbia is my teaching, I am a teaching assistant for a Painting I class now and being a teacher during times like this have come with its own problems, but we can overcome these problems for sure.

I’m really just trying to work through all of this mess and continue creating as much as I can. I want people to hold their heads up and remember that though life is going to test you and are going to come and try to slow you down, that you can never give up.

What does the piece on the cover of Zone 3 mean to you?

The cover art is important to me. This image was from a series of paintings exploring a new way of communicating I have been working on. I started working a little on this theme at Austin Peay State University, but it didn’t quite work out. I feel like it is coming together now.

It is all about past trauma being a part of a person, specifically black people, and the conquering of those traumas and tribulations and presenting this person to the world.

When you create art, what is the reaction you hope to get from viewers?

When I create work, I want people to get the reaction I get when I finish the piece. It’s funny, but often I never plan how or when a piece will be finished, but when it is done and I look at it, I want to feel inspired to make something else, but to feel the energy of the piece.

The internal struggle in the image that I feel everyone has is conquered by the beauty of the image, and I want them to feel accepted of these flaws while acknowledging that beauty. These pieces are messy and raw, but they are trying to be beautiful even if there are pain undertones to the image, and that’s one of the biggest aspects I want people to initially feel when they see the work in person.

Buy the journal

You can order the spring 2020 issue of the Zone 3 literary journal by clicking here. The featured selection from the issue is Jennifer Lothrigel’s poem “Honey Devotional.”

To learn more

To see more about Khari Turner and his work, visit https://www.kharirahim.com/.

For more about Zone 3 Press, go to https://zone3press.com/.

To learn more about APSU’s Department of Art + Design, visit https://www.apsu.edu/art-design/.

For more about creative writing at APSU, go to https://www.apsu.edu/langlit/write/.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics