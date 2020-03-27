Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

City of Clarksville to file Lawsuits March 31st on unpaid 2018 City Taxes

March 27, 2020 | Print This Post
 

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Property owners who owe delinquent 2018 property taxes to the City of Clarksville have just a few days to make payment and avoid additional penalties and costs.

Clarksville City Hall

Clarksville City Hall


As required by state law, the City of Clarksville will file lawsuits on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 in Montgomery County Chancery Court to enforce liens for all unpaid 2018 delinquent City of Clarksville property taxes.

Delinquent property taxes may be paid through Monday, March 30th. Several methods of payment are available:

  • Payments can be placed in the deposit box left of the front doors at City Hall, One Public Square, Clarksville.
  • Payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 928, Clarksville, TN 37041.
  • Payments can be made online at cityofclarksville.com

 
For information and assistance call 931.645.7436 or email


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives