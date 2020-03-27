City of Clarksville to file Lawsuits March 31st on unpaid 2018 City Taxes

Clarksville, TN – Property owners who owe delinquent 2018 property taxes to the City of Clarksville have just a few days to make payment and avoid additional penalties and costs.

Delinquent property taxes may be paid through Monday, March 30th. Several methods of payment are available:

Payments can be placed in the deposit box left of the front doors at City Hall, One Public Square, Clarksville.

Payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 928, Clarksville, TN 37041.

Payments can be made online at cityofclarksville.com.



For information and assistance call 931.645.7436 or email *protected email*

