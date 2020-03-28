|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 170 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of March 28th
Apple works with White House on Coronavirus app
Washington, D.C. – Trusted medical information is crucial for Americans in our fight against the Coronavirus. Now, it’ll be easier than ever to find.
The app guides users through questions about symptoms and exposure, using CDC recommendations to help determine what steps people should take, including whether to seek testing.
The CDC will update guidance regularly to make sure the app’s screening criteria stays timely.
In addition, the CDC will make the underlying recommendations and algorithms “open source,” allowing others in the private sector to build innovative tools using them.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsApp, Apple, CDC, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washington D.C., White House
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed