Apple works with White House on Coronavirus app

Washington, D.C. – Trusted medical information is crucial for Americans in our fight against the Coronavirus. Now, it’ll be easier than ever to find.



Apple Inc., together with the White House, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has launched a coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tool.

The app guides users through questions about symptoms and exposure, using CDC recommendations to help determine what steps people should take, including whether to seek testing.

The CDC will update guidance regularly to make sure the app’s screening criteria stays timely.

In addition, the CDC will make the underlying recommendations and algorithms “open source,” allowing others in the private sector to build innovative tools using them.



American companies such as Apple have stepped up to answer President Trump’s call for a public-private alliance against this virus. Some great businesses have responded in more ways than one. Earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that his company planned to donate 10 million masks to help our medical community.



When all of America unites, no enemy stands a chance—including this invisible one.



Apple releases new COVID-19 app and website based on CDC guidance



Vice President Mike Pence: “We can do this, America—but it will take all of us.”

