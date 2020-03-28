|
Austin Peay State University changes Summer Classes to Online, other non-face-to-face instruction due to Coronavirus
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) officials have announced their decision to move all of this year’s face-to-face summer classes online or to other forms of non-face-to-face instruction.
“We appreciate everyone’s hard work and flexibility as we continue to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” APSU President Dr. Alisa White wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff.
“In order to continue to do what we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and ‘flatten the curve,’ we have decided to move all face-to-face Summer 2020 classes to non-face-to-face instruction,” White wrote.
The move includes Maymester, summer terms I, II and III and the full summer term.
“Times are tough right now, but I’ve been gratified – although not surprised – by your response to a challenging situation,” White said in the email. “Governors find a way. #GovsLead.”
The move comes in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has gripped the world. On March 16th, the university moved all classes at all campuses online for the rest of the spring semester. Austin Peay State University first suspended classes for 10 days on March 13th.
In early March, we formed a special task force to minimize the spread and impact of the new coronavirus among the University’s students, faculty and staff.
Based on task force recommendations, since March 1st, APSU has:
Students also can access the following resources:
If you’d like more information regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) and the University’s response, click on www.apsu.edu/coronavirus for regular updates. At this time, we know of no students or staff who have tested positive for coronavirus.
