Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until late tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as parts of Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee until 2:00am CT Sunday morning.

Strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon though the greatest chance for severe weather will be from 8:00pm tonight through early Sunday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

A few strong to severe storms may linger into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a tornado will remain possible.

Several rivers will remain above action stage into early next week.

Counties Affected

Benton County, Carroll County, Chester County, Crockett County, Decatur County, Dyer County, Fayette County, Gibson County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Madison County, McNairy County, Montgomery County, Obion County, Shelby County, Stewart County, Tipton County, and Weakley County.

