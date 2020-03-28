Tennessee Department of Health reports 170 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of March 28th

Nashville, TN – On Saturday, March 28th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that there are 1373 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 170 cases from Friday’s 1203. There have been six deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Two more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total to eleven.

One more case of coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty three. Cheatham County has no new cases reported. The total there remains at seven.

Dickson County has two more confirmed cases bringing the total to eleven. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at two. One more case has been reported in Benton County bringing the confirmed cases total to three. Carroll County has had no new cases reported, cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) remains at four.

There are no cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 243 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 115,547 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 1,891 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson 5 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 9 Bradley 5 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 4 Carter 1 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 243 Decatur 1 DeKalb 3 Dickson 11 Dyer 3 Fayette 4 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 35 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Johnson 1 Knox 33 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 2 Madison 3 Marion 4 Maury 8 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 11 Morgan 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 17 Roane 1 Robertson 23 Rutherford 46 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 269 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 82 Tipton 11 Trousdale 1 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 95 Wilson 20 Out of TN 148 Pending 161 Grand Total 1,373

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

