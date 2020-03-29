|
|
|
|
COVID-19 Unified Command reports Actions Taken in Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation Coronavirus Outbreak
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command announced the following actions taken for a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Unified Command is a joint operation between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).
“Unified Command has worked in partnership with the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and local partners in testing residents, transporting the sick and further evaluating those at risk,” said Unified Command Director Stuart McWhorter.
“This situation has escalated quickly and we urge nursing homes and assisted care facilities to reach out to us as soon as cases are identified within their populations,” McWhorter stated.
The following timeline outlines actions taken by the COVID-19 Unified Command. The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing will undergo further investigation and is believed to have followed proper protocols at this time.
Sunday, March 22nd, 2020
Friday, March 27th, 2020
Saturday, March 28th, 2020
Sunday, March 29th, 2020
This is an ongoing situation and details will be provided as they are available.
More information regarding COVID-19 Unified Command response is available HERE.
|
|
