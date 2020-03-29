|
|
|
Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Tennesseans
Washington, D.C. – Knowing that more than 3 million Americans lost their jobs last week due to the coronavirus pandemic absolutely breaks my heart. Our small businesses are among the hardest hit–and they make up 99.5% of all companies in our state. Many small business owners have shared with me how their dreams are shattered, through no fault of their own.
This week Congress passed the bipartisan CARES Act to help bridge these next few months. The CARES Act will shore up a foundation for the small business sector and provide relief for our singers and songwriters, rideshare drivers, flight attendants, and so many others. It will also provide our health workers the supplies and financial support to meet the needs of Americans.
In addition to previous legislation Congress passed, including $8.3 billion to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the CARES Act:
Holding China Accountable
Chinese officials destroyed early COVID-19 test kits, suppressed information and refused international assistance. The Communist Party is so petrified of the truth that they kicked out journalists and fabricated a story of where the virus originated.
I introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution along with Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Representatives Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), condemning Beijing’s responsibility for this deadly global pandemic. It’s time the Communist Party admits to the serious missteps that heightened the severity and spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution calls on the Chinese Government to:
Tennessee Strong
Over the past month, Tennesseans have been tested. On March 3rd, tornadoes ripped through fifty miles of our state and not three days later, we had our first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19). Through these trying times, our Volunteer spirit has been on full display.
I’ve heard incredible stories of Tennesseans stepping up to serve: our songwriters are hosting virtual concerts, the Tennessee Air National Guard is flying support missions and distillers are producing hand sanitizers. Thank you all for your incredible efforts, especially our health professionals that are working long hours to keep us healthy!
How You Can Help With The Coronavirus Pandemic
Marsha’s Roundup
Coronavirus Resources
Tornado Recovery Updates and Resources
Benton County Carroll County, Broadband, CARES Act, China, Congress, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, Marsha Blackburn, pandemic, Putnam County, small business, Smith County, Student Loans, telemedicine, TEMA, Tennessee Air National Guard, Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army, U.S. Senator, Virus, Washington D.C., Wilson County, Wuhan China
