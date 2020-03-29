Tennessee Department of Health reports new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee rises 164

Nashville, TN – On Sunday, March 29th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are 1537 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 164 cases from Saturday’s 1373. There have been seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been two more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total to thirteen.

Two more cases of coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty five. Another case has been reported in Cheatham County bringing the total to eight.

No new cases have been confirmed in Dickson County. The total there remains at eleven. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County leaving the total at three. One new cases has been reported in Carroll County bringing the cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to five.

The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Henry County.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 260 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 136,880 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 2,409 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson 6 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 9 Bradley 8 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Carter 1 Cheatham 8 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 9 Davidson 260 Decatur 1 DeKalb 3 Dickson 11 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 6 Gibson 3 Greene 9 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 35 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 38 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 3 Marion 5 Maury 8 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 17 Roane 2 Robertson 25 Rutherford 48 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 313 Smith 1 Sullivan 8 Sumner 93 Tipton 15 Trousdale 1 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 101 Wilson 27 Out of TN 150 Pending 190 Grand Total 1,537

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Related Stories

Sections

Topics