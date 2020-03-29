|
Tennessee Department of Health reports new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee rises 164
Nashville, TN – On Sunday, March 29th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are 1537 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 164 cases from Saturday’s 1373. There have been seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been two more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total to thirteen.
Two more cases of coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty five. Another case has been reported in Cheatham County bringing the total to eight.
No new cases have been confirmed in Dickson County. The total there remains at eleven. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County leaving the total at three. One new cases has been reported in Carroll County bringing the cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to five.
The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Henry County.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 260 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 136,880 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 2,409 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
