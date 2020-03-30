Austin Peay State University Student, Staff Member test positive for Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Alisa White on Monday announced that a student living off-campus and a university staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

These are APSU’s first two confirmed cases.

University officials notified all campus community members who were in contact with the student or the staff member and informed them they needed to take the necessary precautions for self-quarantining.

“Although this is news we hoped to avoid, it is not unexpected given the rapid spread of this virus across the country,” White said in an email to campus. “Still, I know it is a cause of concern.

“I urge our students, employees and community members to continue to take care of themselves,” White continued. “We are hopeful the student and staff member both have a full and rapid recovery.”

The student hasn’t been to campus in several weeks, and the staff member was last on campus on March 14th.

Austin Peay State University officials have encouraged students to leave campus if they are able to, and the University has moved all face-to-face classes online or to other non-face-to-face formats for the rest of the spring semesters and through summer classes.

“This crisis is ever-changing and has impacted our campus, our community, our families and our lives,” White said. “None of us has faced these challenges before, and I appreciate the support you have shown as we move forward.

“We will overcome this together.”

For more information about Austin Peay State University’s response to the coronavirus crisis, visit https://apsu.edu/coronavirus/.

Here is APSU President White’s email to the campus:

For the last several weeks, the University has worked hard to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and throughout this process, I’ve promised to keep you informed of any important changes or updates – particularly in regards to your own personal safety. Today, we confirmed that an Austin Peay State University student living off-campus tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This student, who has not been on campus for several weeks, represents Austin Peay State University’s first confirmed case. Additionally, we learned of a second case involving a staff member. The staff member has not been on campus since March 14th and tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) March 28th.

We notified all campus community members who may have come in contact with these individuals and informed them they needed to take the necessary precautions for self-quarantining. This serves as a reminder to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for social distancing.

Students are encouraged not to return to campus this semester. If you’re currently living on campus, please avoid congregating in groups larger than 10 and maintain at least six feet between yourself and anyone else, even when in those groups. I strongly encourage APSU employees to telecommute. If you need to be on campus, the CDC’s social distancing guidelines must also be followed.

As the virus continues to spread worldwide, more members of our community may be diagnosed, but the University – along with its APSU Coronavirus Task Force – is doing everything possible to limit this spread. To see what we’ve already done, visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus. I will keep you informed on any additional updates regarding this pandemic.

This crisis is ever-changing and has impacted our campus, our community, our families and our lives. None of us has faced these challenges before, and I appreciate the support you have shown as we move forward. We will overcome this together.

– Alisa White

