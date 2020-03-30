Ivanka Trump says Emergency Relief Bill Will Help America’s Small Businesses

Washington, D.C. – “For over three years, our administration has been fighting hard for your success, rolling back the red tape to ease regulations, launching the ‘Pledge to America’s Workers’ to champion more workforce opportunities in this economic boom and fighting for the forgotten man and woman,” Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump writes in The Kansas City Star.

“Now, more than ever, we stand with you and we are committed to helping you through this uncertain time.”

“Friday, President Donald Trump took the boldest action in history to provide emergency relief for American workers and families — and to preserve our nation’s small businesses.”

“President Donald Trump visited Naval Station Norfolk Saturday to see off the USNS Comfort as it headed to New York with medical staff and hospital beds to combat the coronavirus pandemic . . . The plan is for the ship to take patients needing hospital care that are not infected with the virus, freeing up much-needed space in the city’s hospitals,” Gary Harki reports for The Virginian-Pilot.

“President Trump on Sunday said the United States will make three times more ventilators over the next 100 days than it typically produces in a year. Speaking from the White House, Mr. Trump said the pace of production will depend on companies that he is asking—or compelling, through the Defense Production Act—to prioritize federal orders for the life-saving machines,” Tom Howell Jr. writes in The Washington Times.

“Venezuela’s authoritarian Nicolás Maduro is even more evil than the world knew: He’s not just driving his own country to ruin, he’s apparently a global drug kingpin, too. The U.S. Justice Department last week indicted Maduro and four of his lieutenants on drug-trafficking, money-laundering and corruption charges,” the New York Post editorial board writes.

